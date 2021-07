Кучеров играл със счупено ребро във финалната серия в НХЛ

2020 playoff scoring leader: Nikita Kucherov

2021 playoff scoring leader: Nikita Kucherov



For the first time since 1991 and 1992, the same name sits atop the #StanleyCup Playoffs scoring lead in back-to-back years. #NHLStats: https://t.co/VdjE3MxYOB pic.twitter.com/zhIeLoI73T