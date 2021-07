Невероятен Верстапен с втори пореден полпозишън в Австрия, Хамилтън едва четвърти

❌ DRIVERS OUT IN Q2 ❌



Both Ferraris out, and frustration for Alonso who was held up at the end of his flying lap 😖



Sainz

Leclerc

Ricciardo

Alonso 📷

Giovinazzi#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ObiuCJiPUc