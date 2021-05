🎙️ @GannaFilippo: "Finally I'm a time trial winner again. It's been a long time. I'm very happy. I hope to recover well by tomorrow because this is only the start of the #Giro. I didn't feel I was ready for this race. My morale wasn't great. Now it's back up"



Powered by @eolo_it pic.twitter.com/rpKGlAsQNO