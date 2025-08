Фриц разби Рубльов с фамозен брой асове и оформи американски полуфинал в Торонто

2 - Two Americans (Ben Shelton-Taylor Fritz) will meet in an ATP Masters 1000 SF for the first time since Cincinnati in 2010 (Mardy Fish-Andy Roddick), and at the Canadian Open since 1993 (Todd Martin-Richey Reneberg). Pair.#NBO25 | @NBOtoronto @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/pFjLQiX1C0