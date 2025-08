Де Минор пречупи Тиафо след почти 150 минути

de Minaur d. Tiafoe 6-2 4-6 6-4



Alex can't stop winning.



7th consecutive win.



Back in the top 10 following his title in Washington.



The way he was moving today was absolutely nuts.



✅6th Masters QF

✅2nd Toronto QF



Things are looking very good for Demon.



