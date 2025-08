Тея Николова не можа да свали още от националния си рекорд на Световното

The Final of the Women's 50m Breaststroke is set with 🇱🇹 Meilutyte, 🇨🇳 Qianting & 🇮🇹 Pilado topping the field



Lilly King, a two-time World Champ in this event, swims her final individual race tomorrow with a chance to go out with a 12th World Title#AQUASingapore25 pic.twitter.com/hCn8S2pVQE