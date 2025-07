Джака в крайна сметка ще се завърне в Англия, Съндърланд и Леверкузен се разбраха

🚨🧨 Granit #Xhaka to Sunderland is now considered a done deal, as expected.



An agreement between Leverkusen and Sunderland has been reached for a fee of €20 million including bonuses, after @FabrizioRomano and confirmed.



A verbal agreement until 2028 + 1 was already in… pic.twitter.com/l28fiB2bGG