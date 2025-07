Байерн продължава да се разделя с футболисти и ще продаде младок в Премиър лийг

🚨🔵 Adam Aznou to Everton, here we go! Agreement done and clubs exchanging documents for the left back to join #EFC.



Initial fee worth €9m plus €3m add-ons, understand medical will take place in next 24/48h.



Player also said yes to Everton Project - follows @Paddy_Boyland. pic.twitter.com/cHQokO6hYO