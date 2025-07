Милан ще направи нова оферта към Брюж след дългото чакане

🚨⏳ AC Milan are ready to cover the final €2/3m gap to reach Club Brugge’s €35m+bonus request for Ardon Jashari.



After holding firm for weeks, hoping for a discount from the 🇧🇪 team, the 🔴⚫ will now try one last push to sign the 🇨🇭 CM.



Ardon only wants to join AC Milan. pic.twitter.com/7m0vOUVZQJ