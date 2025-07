Щутгарт изпрати нова оферта за съотборник на Десподов

🔜 According to information from @gazzetta_gr PAOK & VfB Stuttgart have reached a verbal agreement to send Greek talent Giannis Konstantelias to the Bundesliga side.



The deal is reportedly worth €20 million plus bonuses 🇬🇷🔜✍️🇩🇪❓️