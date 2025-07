Галатасарай и Наполи са се разбрали за Осимен

🚨🟡🔴 Galatasaray and Napoli are finalising details of Victor Osimhen deal.



€40m paid now.

€35m paid in one year.

Penalty clause to avoid sale to Italian clubs in the next two years.



Final detail to get the deal done: sell-on clause yet to be agreed. ⏳🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/HFlWt0eyyz