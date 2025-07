САЩ с чист успех срещу Турция в дебюта на Слободан Ковач

#VNL2025: USA 🇺🇸 START WEEK 3 WITH A SWEEP 🤩



USA 🇺🇸 take a straight-set win over Türkiye 🇹🇷, closing the match with a tense 27-29 finish in the third set after a tight battle throughout 🔥.



📺 Watch #VNL on VBTV: https://t.co/tLeKGVNZId



🏐 #BePartOfTheGame #volleyball pic.twitter.com/7wOhCpyrL7