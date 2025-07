Ливърпул започна преговори с Нюкасъл за рекордния трансфер на Исак

🚨💣 EXCL: Liverpool made club to club approach with Newcastle to discuss record bid for Alexander Isak.



❗️👀 If Isak won’t be available, Liverpool can enter Ekitike race.



Decision up to Newcastle as they never wanted to sell Isak + offer new deal.



🎥 https://t.co/gtmNUXA91U pic.twitter.com/aQphEiuOhr