Асенсио каза “да” на Фенербахче, клубовете също се разбраха

🚨🟡🔵 Fenerbahçe are closing in on Marco Asensio deal! Agreement at final stages with all parties involved.



Asensio has accepted contract proposal and already said yes to Fenerbahçe as @yagosabuncuoglu reports.



Final green light needed from PSG and then… here we go 🏁 pic.twitter.com/AauAPPNnvL