Жоао Феликс е сигурен за Бенфика

🚨🦅 Orkun Kökçü to Besiktas, here we go! Verbal agreement done between clubs and player side too, as expected.



Initial loan with obligation to buy for €25m fixed fee plus €5m add-ons also almost guaranteed.



Benfica will receive €30m… and Besiktas get their top target. pic.twitter.com/6vDcmB7oY8