Тотнъм активира клаузата на една от звездите на Нотингам Форест

🚨⚪️ BREAKING: Morgan Gibbs-White to Tottenham, here we go! Spurs trigger £60m release clause after direct contact with Forest today.



Medical booked and set to take place in 24h, as @TeleFootball @mcgrathmike reported.



Follows Kudus deal done, massive moves for Spurs project 🧨 pic.twitter.com/Bai5xP5OdN