LCR Хонда няма да сменя Чантра за Гран При на Германия

Somkiat Chantra successfully underwent surgery today✔️

🏥Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona.

👨‍⚕️Dr. Monllau treated the lateral collateral ligament injury in his right knee.

🏁He won’t be replaced at the German GP, and Takaaki Nakagami will step in for him at the Czech GP. pic.twitter.com/lgLKPdjCZ6