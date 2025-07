Хонда обяви завръщането за Лука Марини за Гран При на Германия

Back to the regular team and aiming for the future 💪



1️⃣0️⃣ "I am really happy to be back" @Luca_Marini_97



3️⃣6️⃣ "From high speed to focusing more on technical riding and grip on the side of the tyre" @JoanMirOfficial



📄 https://t.co/HTmVmF93AR #GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/8ZpUCA0Wd2