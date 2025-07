Гунди и Котков, Жота, Коби, Рейес, Петрович, Шапекоензе - трагичните инциденти със спортисти по време на пътуване

#DiogoJota #Liverpool



Tragic vehicle accidents have claimed the lives of several athletes over the years:



🕊️ Diogo Jota (2025)

🕊️ Emiliano Sala (2019)

🕊️ Kobe Bryant (2020)



Their legacies live on in the hearts of fans worldwide. 💔



Read more:https://t.co/RWE1R996I3