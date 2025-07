Милан отново покачи офертата си към Брюж

🚨🔴⚫️ AC Milan new proposal for Ardon Jashari, worth €32.5m plus add-ons up to €38m potential package.



Despite reports on BVB and more clubs, Jashari keeps giving total priority to AC Milan. Up to Club Brugge.



