Тотнъм иска да привлече играч на Уест Хам за първи път от 14 години

🚨🇬🇭 Tottenham have identified Mohammed Kudus (24) as a primary target. ✅



Kudus has a £85m release clause that runs for the first 10 days of July, but Tottenham are optimistic they can clinch a deal well below that.



West Ham willing to sell Kudus to help finance a summer… pic.twitter.com/SbN4ZS7XVp