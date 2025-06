Калвърт-Люин потвърди, че си тръгва от Евертън след девет сезона при “карамелите”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will leave Everton at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.



💰Bought for £1.5M

🔵273 Games

⚽️71 Goals

🅰️22 Assists

🥉Everton’s Third Highest PL Scorer



