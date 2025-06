РБ Залцбург 0:0 Реал Мадрид, "Лос Бланкос" притиска съперника

📋 LINEUPS IN!



It all comes down to this — the Group H decider.

Here’s how @RedBullSalzburg and @realmadrid line up at Lincoln Financial Field 👇



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUu4lJ | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SALRMA pic.twitter.com/8xBUKKiPVp