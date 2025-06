Жиру: Благодаря на Венгер, че ме пусна в Челси

🗣️ Asked Olivier Giroud about Liam Delap and the pressure of wearing No.9. "When I signed for Milan, Paolo Maldini told me, 'Are you sure about No.9? It's kind of cursed... I said, 'No, I want the nine!' I showed him there was no curse. [Delap] is very talented. He'll be fine." pic.twitter.com/mCtnuX5E63