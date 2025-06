Украйна с историческа победа в Лигата на нациите

#VNL2025: UKRAINE 🇺🇦 MAKES A STATEMENT! 💥



In their first-ever match at the tournament, they shut down the USA 🇺🇸 with a stunning 3-0 win — and this monster block says it all. What a debut! 🔥



🏐 #BePartOfTheGame #Volleyball #VNL pic.twitter.com/oIMeiR98cf