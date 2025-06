Милан може да играе мач от Серия А в Австралия

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Italian football is in talks to play the Serie A fixture between AC Milan and Como in Australia. 🇮🇹✈️🇦🇺



It would be the first European league fixture to be played abroad in history. Discussions are underway to stage the match in Perth on February 7-8, 2026.… pic.twitter.com/c7Gt1oS2ec