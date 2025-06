Вратарят на Ман Сити, който печелеше отличие на всеки 10 минути, си тръгна

Scott Carson is LEAVING Man City after six years...



4x Premier League 🏆

1x Champions League 🏆

1x FA Cup 🏆

2x League Cup 🏆

1x Community Shield 🏆

1x Super Cup 🏆

1x Club World Cup 🏆



He won a trophy every 9.8 minutes he played. 👏🐐 pic.twitter.com/DZB58xTbTc