Чехия с историческа победа в Лигата на нациите след невероятен тайбрек срещу САЩ

HISTORY MADE 🇨🇿🎉 Czechia stuns USA in an epic comeback – 27-25 in the fifth set – to claim their first-ever #VNL win and celebrate with a dance party in Rio! 💃🔥 Gratulujeme!



🏐 #BePartOfTheGame #Volleyball #VNL2025 pic.twitter.com/YD1OrOqNED