Finns leading the way in WRC2! 💪



Emil Lindholm leads in WRC2 ahead of his fellow Finnish driver Lauri Joona with 3 stages remaining on Saturday.



Kajetan Kajetanowicz is up to P3 following the retirement for Yohan Rossel and the incident for Martin Prokop. #WRC |… pic.twitter.com/6dS5QhwfP0