Реал Мадрид спечели битката с ПСЖ за най-новия аржентински суперталант

🚨 NOW CONFIRMED by @Sebasrur, @HernanSCastillo and @TNTSportsAR:



Franco Mastantuono is joining Real Madrid!



The only question now is whether he'll join IMMEDIATELY, or stay on loan for 6 months at River Plate.



Talks ongoing to decide it. ⚪✅ pic.twitter.com/qSxCpjb1HW