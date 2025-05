Та отива в Байерн

🚨❤️🤍 EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Tah to Bayern, here we go!



The German defender has agreed deal, Bayer Leverkusen confirm they have been informed.



Bayer Leverkusen now wait for Bayern to make contact to discuss fee for Tah to be at the FIFA Club World Cup.



New defender for Bayern 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/JOTlXf0i4x