Далас с фамозен обрат срещу Едмънтън в първия мач от финала на Запад

AND DALLAS TAKES THE LEAD 😱😱😱



THAT'S THEIR THIRD POWER-PLAY GOAL OF THE PERIOD! #StanleyCup



🇺🇸: @espn & @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/8O30h8bkis