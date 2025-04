Сабаленка стигна четвъртфиналите в Мадрид

Sabalenka d. Peyton Stearns 6-2 6-4 in Madrid



Aryna reaches her 3rd consecutive Madrid Quarterfinal.



3rd consecutive WTA 1000 Quarterfinal.



Won 14 of her last 15 matches in Madrid.



If that isn’t consistency, I don’t know what is.



✅4th Madrid QF



World #1 behavior. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/rBg3YG1v60