Минесота удари ЛА Лейкърс като гост в мач №1 от серията

Despite the loss, Luka Dončić entered Lakers history tonight!



His 37 PTS ties George Mikan for the 2nd-most in a Laker postseason debut 🤯



Shaquille O'Neal - 46 PTS on 04/25/1997

George Mikan - 37 PTS on 03/23/1949

Luka Dončić - 37 PTS on 4/19/2025 https://t.co/J8SBZ9TgM0 pic.twitter.com/UvMaoTAiwd