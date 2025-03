Еванс се опази от проблеми и се откъсна на над 90 секунди пред Рованпера

Taka wins SS13 Soysambu! 🥇 Elfyn now leads by 1m32.5s at the end of Saturday morning following tyre damage for Kalle, who's still 2nd overall.#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #WRC #SafariRallyKenya 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/ntgtWhysOO