Консейсао: Ако мотивацията ми е да победя Фабрегас, значи съм болен

🗣️ Sérgio Conceição conference press: "Loftus-Cheek? I know Ruben. He hasn’t been at his best, but now he’s better. He’s not ready for 90 minutes, but I like him a lot. He’s strong, physically a beast, and I hope to have him available for the end of the season to help the team.… pic.twitter.com/bkxvH6Y9ws