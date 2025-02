Анже и Кан се класираха за полуфиналите в Купата на Франция

🚨🇫🇷 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | 4th division team Cannes are now in the Coupe de France semi-final! 🏆😱



Incredible moment. They just beat Guingamp 3-1. pic.twitter.com/EpdMevQZvz