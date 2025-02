Гюндоган може да удължи договора си, но да напусне Ман Сити през лятото

🚨 Pep Guardiola is ready to axe the following 8 players this summer as he continues the rebuild of Man City's squad:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jack Grealish

🇧🇪 Kevin de Bruyne

🇵🇹 Bernardo Silva

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 John Stones

🇭🇷 Mateo Kovačić

🇩🇪 İlkay Gündoğan

🇧🇷 Ederson

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kyle Walker



(Source: @MirrorFootball) pic.twitter.com/l7835tJHQw