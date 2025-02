Just how fast is Jacob Kiplimo? 🥵



To break the men's half marathon world record, Kiplimo averaged 22.3kmh — that's:



- 2:41 per km

- 13:26 for every 5km

- 26:53 for every 10km

- 1:53:24 marathon pace... 😳



📸 Daniel Meumann for https://t.co/z02m9ztOYF pic.twitter.com/CASv3q5Sd5