Микаела Шифрин и Брийзи Джонсън триумфираха в отборната комбинация на Световното

🥇 Team USA takes the win in the Team Combined! 🇺🇸🏆



A powerful performance from Breezy Johnson 🇺🇸 in the Downhill set the stage, and Mikaela Shiffrin 🇺🇸 sealed the deal in Slalom! 🔥⏱️



Switzerland 🇨🇭 and Austria 🇦🇹 fought hard, with Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener pushing… pic.twitter.com/YoHckr5XRK