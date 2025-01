Атлетико Мадрид с нова грешна стъпка за удоволствие на Реал

3 - @VillarrealCF's Gerard Moreno is the fifth player to score in three consecutive away games against Atlético Madrid in LaLiga (three goals) in the 21st Century after Ronaldo Nazário in 2005, Samuel Eto’o in 2008, Gonzalo Higuaín in 2009 and Lionel Messi in 2017. Top. pic.twitter.com/NH7fISpKjC