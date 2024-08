Валентина Димитрова със световна титла на спринт при девойките в Естония

Only 0.6 separating 1st and 2nd 🤯



It's GOLD for Bulgarias Valentina Dimitrove, beating Ukraines Viktoriia Khvostenko by only 0.6 🥇



Don't miss out on the rest of the action today watch it all LIVE on #EurovisionSport 📺



➡️ https://t.co/XnO8zmxE2c #biathlon #SBWCH pic.twitter.com/QfxFbWK55H