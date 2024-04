Де Роси: Горд съм, че съм треньор на такъв отбор

Roma since Daniele De Rossi took over:



𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞 𝐀



8W 2D 1L



𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞



▪️ Knocked out Feyenoord

▪️ Knocked out Brighton

▪️ Knocked out Milan



