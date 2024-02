Сензацията Кейтлин Кларк счупи велик рекорд в NCAA

She was born in Des Moines, named Iowa’s Miss Basketball, and committed to her home school.



She’s signed with Nike, Gatorade, State Farm.



She’s won AP POTY, USWBA POTY, and Naismith POTY.



Now, she’s the NCAA Women’s ALL-TIME Leading Scorer.



She IS Caitlin Clark 👑 pic.twitter.com/uRNgvBZGIC