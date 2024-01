Подготвят мач в чест на великия Дражен Петрович

January 24, 1993: Dražen Petrović scores his NBA career-high 44 PTS (17-23 FG/3-3 3P) in New Jersey's 100-83 win over Houston.



Also for the Nets, Derrick Coleman had 23 PTS/14 REB. Hakeem Olajuwon led the Rockets with 22 PTS/11 REB. pic.twitter.com/nsGFFf0TwB