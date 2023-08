Лора Христова с второ злато на Световното по летен биатлон, бронзът също е за България

She does it again! And this time its double podium for @BUL_Biathlon. Also first medal for the home team @SlovakBiathlon in Junior Women Sprint!🔥



🥇Lora Hristova🇧🇬

🥈Ema Kapustova🇸🇰

🥉Valentina Dimitrova🇧🇬



📸Manzoni/IBU #SBWCH23 #biathlon pic.twitter.com/1IMAoB4eWh