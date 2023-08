Маркес възнамерява да остане в Хонда догодина

Great to be back on track after so long away, the work restarts at the #BritishGP 🇬🇧



🔴 "The focus this weekend is inside my team and myself" @marcmarquez93



🟡 "It was great to be back on the bike again and with the team" @JoanMirOfficial



📄 https://t.co/OTELAfoq41 pic.twitter.com/zGxynUyPKG