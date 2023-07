Саудитски клуб отправи рекордна оферта към ПСЖ за Мбапе, на когото ще предложи космическа заплата

🚨🇸🇦 On top of Al-Hilal's €300m offer to PSG for Mbappè — they will pay the forward a salary of €700m for just one year, reports @jamesbenge.



€700m is a weekly wage of €13m.



This deal will allow him to depart to Real Madrid for free next summer. pic.twitter.com/O1OQNbUCSM