Колко струват отборите във Формула 1?

🚨 @F1 valuations 🚨



The 10 current teams are worth a cumulative $15.3 billion and @ScuderiaFerrari is on top at $3.13 billion, despite a title drought that will reach 15 years in 2023.



Read: https://t.co/GQoYCH49GH pic.twitter.com/gMHafgwnTk