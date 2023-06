Колко близо е бил Алонсо до трансфер в Ред Бул?

Okay, unlike the delusional Alonso fans, I have researched this. First of all, in this video at first Horner gets the dates wrong, then he realizes it and corrects it. In 2007 there is no question that they made him an offer for 2008-09, but Alo goes to Renault. His own words; https://t.co/SOetNwEExv pic.twitter.com/008HlX1bgE